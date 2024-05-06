You’re a dependable partner, Speaker Abass celebrates his Deputy Kalu at 53

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Mr. Abbas Tajudeen, has rejoiced with the Deputy Speaker, Mr. Benjamin Okezie Kalu on his 53rd birthday. The Speaker, in a birthday message through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, described Kalu as a “worthy and dependable partner,” who has been a pillar of support to him.

Speaker Abbas said Kalu, who represents Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State, has given a good account of himself as a democrat and a patriotic Nigerian since his first election to the House in 2019. After Kalu’s reelection in 2023, Speaker Abbas noted, his sterling qualities stood him out, which was why he was unanimously elected as the Deputy Speaker on June 13 last year.

“Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu is one Nigerian who deserves to be celebrated for his commitment, dedication, and zeal to nation-building. “Since our emergence as Speaker and Deputy respectively on June 13, 2023, Rt. Hon. Kalu has been a worthy partner. He has been giving me all the necessary support in piloting the affairs of the House. “I am quite thrilled by his good qualities. His contributions are worthy of commendation. He is an ally who shares my vision for the 10th House and the nation as a whole,” the Speaker said.

Speaker Abbas wished Kalu more fruitful years in sound health, even as he prayed to God to grant the Deputy Speaker more wisdom as he continues with his service to the fatherland.