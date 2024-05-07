Faulty Aircraft stops Shettima from US-Africa Summit, Tuggar to represent Tinubu

Vice President Kashim Shettima, originally scheduled to represent President Bola Tinubu at the 2024 US-Africa Business Summit hosted by the Corporate Council on Africa, has been forced to make a detour. Shettima was expected to join other political and business leaders across Africa, the United States of America and beyond for the summit featuring high-level dialogues, networking business sessions and the plenary.

The summit is scheduled to be held from May 6 to May 9, 2024. However, a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Stanley Nkwocha, on Monday, revealed that a technical fault with the VP’s aircraft was responsible for the change in plans. According to Nkwocha, the Vice President had to heed the advice of the managers of the Presidential Air Fleet. Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, will now represent President Bola Tinubu at the Summit. ”The Vice President will carry on with other national duties,” the statement read.

The high-profile summit at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center will bring together political and business leaders from across Africa, the United States, and other regions. It features high-level dialogues, networking sessions, and plenaries. ”Among the African heads of state expected are President Joseph Boakai of Liberia, President Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi, President Joao Lourenço of Angola, President Mokgweetsi E.K. Masisi of Botswana, President José Maria Neves of Cabo Verde, and Deputy Prime Minister Nthomeng Majara of Lesotho.”

”The US-Africa Businesshol Summit aims to foster economic cooperation and explore investment opportunities between the United States and African countries.”