Cybersecurity levy is one more tax too many — Okeke

Economist Marcel Okeke has condemned the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria to introduce a cybersecurity levy. Okeke, a former Chief Economist for Zenith Bank Plc, said the decision to introduce the levy shows that the government appears insensitive to the feelings of Nigerians.

“This is one more tax too many, especially the timing,” he said, echoing the position of the Nigeria Labour Congress which rejected the levy.

“Why is it coming now when there is serious outcry in the polity about people suffering? We have a high rate of inflation, we have the Naira battered in the foreign exchange market, we have people going through all sorts of challenges and all that. And here we are hearing that another kind of tax is being introduced.”