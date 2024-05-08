Cybersecurity Levy: TUC threatens nationwide shutdown

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has threatened a massive protest that will shut down the Nigerian economy should the Federal Government fail to cancel the controversial cybersecurity levy recently introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria. The TUC in a statement signed by its President, Festus Osifo, on Wednesday, slammed the directive by the CBN to banks imposing a 0.5 per cent cybersecurity levy on almost all electronic transactions.

This is after the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had heavily criticised the levy which it described as another burden on Nigerians. Adding to the deluge of condemnations that have greeted the introduction of the levy which the CBN said will take effect in two weeks from May 6, the TUC said it is illogical that this is coming at a time that Nigerians are grappling with the high cost of living that is imposed by the devaluation of Naira, hyper hike in the cost of Petrol, supersonic increment in the cost of electricity tariff, etc.

The union said it is disturbed that since the inception of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration, government policies have brought pain, anguish and sorrow to Nigerians. It lamented that account holders in Nigeria are already dealing with multiple taxation from both the Federal Government and the banks. The TUC berated the National Assembly for “colluding” with “elements in the executive” to “exploit” the citizens they ought to be protecting.

Saying that all Nigerians are interested in right now is the urgent conclusion of discussions around the minimum wage and not a “vexatious policy”, the TUC urged the Federal Government to immediately direct the CBN to withdraw the circular to banks and cancel the levy forthwith.