Oborevwori announces withdrawal of military from Okuama community

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, on Wednesday, announced the complete withdrawal of the military from the Okuama community in the state. The governor disclosed this during a press conference at the Government House, in Asaba, implying that the displaced people of Okuama are now free to return to their homes.

He also disclosed that the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp set up by his administration for a smooth and seamless resettlement of the displaced okuama residents is already running.

The military had taken over the community after 17 Army personnel were gruesomely killed on the 14th of March, 2024 in the riverine community in the Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state, causing many residents to flee into the creeks and other neighboring communities.

The 17 personnel — the Commanding Officer of 181 Amphibious Battalion, two majors, one captain, and 12 personnel of the battalion — were later buried at the Military Cemetary in Abuja. With this announcement by the governor, it expected that the people will begin to return home to rebuild what is left of their community.