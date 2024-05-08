Tinubu returns to Nigeria after Europe trip —Presidency

President Bola Tinubu and his aides have returned to Nigeria from Europe today, a statement by the Presidency has said. Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, who announced the development in a post on his X handle today, welcomed the president into the country.

“Welcome Home Mr President!,” he wrote. President Tinubu had travelled for a meeting with the Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, over two weeks ago, from where he took a trip to Saudi Arabia to attend a special World Economic Forum (WEF). He subsequently travelled to Europe after the summit.

It would be recalled that on April 22, the president left Abuja for the Kingdom of The Netherlands on an official visit.

The Presidential Spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, said he was visiting The Netherlands at the invitation of Prime Minister, Mark Rutte. After the engagements in The Netherlands, Tinubu proceeded to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia to attend a special WEF meeting between April 28 and 29.

The president was expected back in the country after the forum in Saudi Arabia, but he did not return, fueling speculations about his whereabouts.