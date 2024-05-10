Marinakis ‘has big dreams’ for Forest & ‘club will stay up’

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is “confident” the club will avoid relegation this season and says he has “big dreams” for the future. Forest are 17th in the Premier League, three points above the relegation zone with two games left to play.

On Tuesday, the club lost their appeal against a four-point punishment for breaching Premier League profit and sustainability rules (PSR). “You will see great things with Forest,” Marinakis told BBC Sport. Marinakis, who is also the owner of Olympiakos, was speaking after the Greek side beat Aston Villa to reach the Europa Conference League final on Thursday.

Olympiakos’ win against Villa meant they became the first Greek side to reach a European final since Panathinaikos in 1971.

Marinakis said: “It was a very big achievement for our players, our manager and fantastic crowd, they all supported. There’s something magic in this stadium in Piraeus, you have these positive vibes that help you and you feel a winner from the very beginning.”