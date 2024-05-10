Seven-hour power outage hits Ondo, Ile-Ife, Ilesha, Ikire today

Residents of Ile-Ife, Ikire, Ilesha, and some parts of Ondo State, will today, experience a seven-hour power outage, as the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has scheduled a planned replacement of a faulty circuit breaker protecting the Osogbo/Ilesha/Ife- Ondo 132Kv transmission line.

A statement by TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, said TCN’s maintenance crew will replace a faulty Circuit Breakers protecting  Osogbo/Ilesha/Ife-Ondo 132Kv transmission line with a new one on Friday between 10 am and 5 pm.

According to her, this will affect the bulk power supply to Ile-Ife, Ilesha and Ondo Transmission, which receives power through the Osogbo/Ilesha/Ife-Ondo 132Kv transmission line. TCN said, “Consequently, Ibadan and Benin DisCos will not be able to offtake power for seven hours through the Ife township, Ikire/Wasimi, OAU, Ife Iron & Steel, Sekona, Efon Alaaye, IBL, Ilesha township, Ibokun/Idominasi, Ipetu-Ijesha and Ijebu-Ijesha feeders to its customers in the listed areas.”.

In the statement to electricity consumers in the affected areas, Mbah assured that power supply will be restored after the exercise.

