UPDATED: Journalist Daniel Ojukwu freed after 10 days in detention

Nigerian Police authorities have released Daniel Ojukwu, the detained journalist with the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ).

Ojukwu, who went missing with his phone numbers switched off and whereabouts unknown to colleagues until it was found out he was detained by the police, regained his freedom on Friday.

“Daniel Ojukwu, the FIJ reporter who was abducted by men of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Inspector-General of Police, has regained freedom after 10 days in police captivity,” the FIJ wrote on its website about Ojukwu’s release.

“Ojukwu went missing on Wednesday, May 1, his numbers switched off and his whereabouts unknown to colleagues, family and friends.”