Fubara issues Executive Order relocating Rivers Assembly sitting to Govt House

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has ordered immediate temporary relocation of the sitting of the State House of Assembly to the Auditorium, Admin Block of the Government House, Port Harcourt. The order is contained in the State’s official Gazette, Executive Order of the Rivers State Government 001-2023. According to the governor, the decision was taken because the current House of Assembly complex in its present state is unsafe and constitutes a threat to the lives of the staff and the lawmakers.

This is coming few hours after a Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt granted an interim injunction restraining pro-Wike speaker of the state House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, and 24 other members from parading themselves as legislators. The court’s decision stems from an exparte order filed against the pro-Wike lawmakers by pro-Siminialayi Fubara speaker Victor Oko Jumbo and three others.

The governor’s gazette reads, “The On the 29th day of October 2023, a fire incident occasioned by unknown persons burnt and damaged the hallowed chambers of the Rivers State House of Assembly. “That the Hallowed Chamber of the Rivers State House of Assembly in its present state is unsafe and constitutes a threat to the lives of the staff and the Honourable members of Rivers State House of Assembly and Thus not conducive for the business and proceeding of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“That it is expedient to carry out urgent repairs, renovation, and reconstruction of the burnt an damaged chambers of the Rivers State House of Assembly. “That it is further reasonable to ensure that the business and proceedings of the Rivers State House of Assembly are not impeded and frustrated.