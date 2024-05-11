Insurance Bill: NAICOM, NIA partners to implement Nigerian Insurance Industry Strategic Plan

The National Insurance Commission NAICOM and the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) are set partner on the implementation of the Nigerian insurance industry ten-year strategic plan. This was made known when the Commissioner for Insurance, Segun Omosehin, and his Management team played host to the members of the Governing Council of the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) led by the incoming Chairman, Kunle Ahmed in Abuja.

At the strategic meeting, the NIA incoming Chairman extended congratulatory message to the newly appointed Executive Management and expressed gratitude to the Commission for its pivotal role in maintaining a fair and stable insurance sector. Ahmed stressed the need to initiate the implementation of the strategic plan and finalize the consolidated insurance bill. Furthermore, he expressed willingness to collaborate with the new Executive, expressing confidence in their ability to elevate the insurance sector to greater heights.

The NIA delegation was also briefed on the Commission’s ongoing review of its strategic plan to align it with the Nigerian Insurance Industry’s ten-year strategic plan. The Commissioner for Insurance assured of continued collaboration with the NIA to safeguard consumer rights, particularly in ensuring the prompt settlement of genuine claims.

The CFI also affirmed the Executive Management’s ambition to drive growth in the Nigerian Insurance Market. The high point of the meeting showcased a collaborative spirit between NAICOM and NIA, highlighting a shared commitment to advancing the insurance sector and protecting the interests of consumers.