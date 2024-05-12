Burnley relegated from Premier League by Spurs loss

Burnley have been relegated from the Premier League after they could not secure a win at Tottenham which would have kept their hopes alive. The Clarets, who knew a draw or defeat meant they would no longer be able to catch fourth-bottom Nottingham Forest, took the lead when Jacob Bruun Larsen slid in a 25th-minute opener.

The joy among the travelling fans was tempered seven minutes later when Pedro Porro hammered in an equaliser. After dominating the second half without finding a way through, Spurs were finally rewarded when defender Micky van de Ven burst forward and expertly slotted the winner into the bottom corner. The draw would have done few favours for fifth-placed Tottenham, who needed a win to keep the pressure on Aston Villa in the race for the Champions League.

Spurs are four points behind Villa with each side having two games remaining. Burnley are five points behind Forest with one game remaining, meaning they join Sheffield United in making an instant return to the Championship.