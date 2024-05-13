Bullying: Bwala sues British School, demands N500m damages

A student of Lead British International School, Abuja, Namtira Bwala who was bullied by her colleagues in the school, has filed a civil suit against the school. The suit was filed at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, through her lawyer, Marvin Omorogbe, Founding Partner for Deji Adeyanju and Partners.

Bwala said that the school failed in its obligation to provide a safe and conducive learning environment for her. She is seeking, among others, a public apology that would be published in two national dailies and 500 million naira in general damages. She claimed, among others, “A declaration that by the claimant’s studentship in the defendant’s school, Lead British International School, Gwarimpa, Abuja, the defendant owes the claimant a duty of care to protect her from any physical or emotional harm as well as any breach of her privacy while under the defendant’s custody and supervision.

“A declaration that the defendant’s failure to prevent the assault, torment, emotional distress, pain, and trauma suffered by the claimant while under the custody and supervision of the defendant amounts to negligent conduct on the part of the defendant. “An order directing the defendant to pay the claimant the sum of N500,000,000.00 (five hundred million naira) as general damages for the defendant’s breach of the duty of care it owes to the claimant, and its negligent conduct in failing to prevent the assault, torment, emotional distress, pain, trauma and breach of privacy suffered by the claimant, while under the defendant’s custody and supervision.

A viral video had surfaced online of Bwala being physically bullied and assaulted by her classmate, Maryam Hassan. In the footage, Namtira was slapped and bullied by Maryam while being asked, “Who broke my heart”.