Tinubu launches campaign for inclusive education, gender equity

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, launched a campaign to promote inclusive education, skill development, and gender equity. The campaign tagged, #WeAreEqual, is an initiative of the Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD). A statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), Ajuri Ngelale, and made available to Channels Television said the campaign focusing on health, education, economic empowerment, and gender-based violence, has been launched in 15 African countries in different iterations.

The Nigerian component of the programme is tagged, ‘Education as a Powerful Tool for Change’, championed by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON. Speaking at the launch of the campaign at the State House, President Tinubu saluted the commitment of African First Ladies, as members of OAFLAD, to advance gender equality and narrow the gender gap across the continent.

“This campaign holds significant importance for us in Africa. I, therefore, congratulate you all, particularly my dear wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the First Lady of Nigeria, who has chosen education as a primary tool to champion this campaign nationwide. “The focus of the launch of this campaign in Nigeria, ‘Education as a Powerful Tool for Change’ is critical for Africa’s development, if we are to attain gender equity and ensure equal opportunities for all.

“We must continue to create opportunities for all our children to access quality education without leaving anyone behind, particularly the girl child. We must engender a society where everyone has the same opportunities, regardless of who they are, because doing that leads to a stronger and more peaceful society for all,” the President said.