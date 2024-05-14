I’ll watch Spurs v Man City not Rangers – Rodgers

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers will watch Tottenham Hotspur against Manchester City on Tuesday rather than Rangers’ match with Dundee – a game that could result in his team winning the title. Celtic are six points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership with two games remaining, so Rangers must win against Tony Docherty’s side to prolong the title race.

But asked if he will be keeping an eye on the action at Ibrox, Rodgers said: “Not really, no. I’ll watch Tottenham-Man City. “Our only focus is on ourselves and preparing for the game. Outwith that, we can’t control anything else.” If Rangers do win, Celtic can move out of reach with a point or better from their trip to Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

“Some people would prefer to win it there [Rugby Park] and then you have the celebration, but for me it doesn’t really matter,” added Rodgers. “It’s just about collating the points over the season and then when it’s mathematically rubber-stamped, you take that.” Celtic are on the cusp of a 12th title in 13 years after Saturday’s 2-1 win over nearest rivals Rangers.

Meanwhile Rodgers has stressed he wants a “much stronger” squad for next season.