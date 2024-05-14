INEC to train 794 CSO officials ahead of Edo, Ondo governorship elections

In continuation with its engagement with relevant stakeholders ahead of the forthcoming Edo and Ondo States governorship election, the Independent National Electoral Commission, has announced its preparedness to train 794 Civil Society Organisations officials.

The Commission’s Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, revealed this at the opening of Tuesday’s meeting, where he informed the CSOs that the commission will commence training for the selected officials ahead of the two elections.

The commission held a similar meeting with leaders of political parties on Monday, and has scheduled other meetings with the media, and security agencies for Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

Prof Yakubu urged the CSOs, to upload their applications and data on the INEC portal for accreditation.