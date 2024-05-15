Senate asks Tinubu to start advocacy for full LG Autonomy

The Senate has asked President Bola Tinubu to kick-start advocacy for full autonomy of local governments in the country to curb insecurity, rural-urban migration, decaying infrastructure, and widespread unemployment.

The upper chamber also asked the President to convene a national dialogue involving governors, state legislators, local government officials, civil society organizations, and community leaders to discuss the road map towards achieving full local government autonomy.

Other lawmakers, who have described the local government as the most abused system, have equally called for an amendment of the 1999 constitution to catalyze such independence. The senate minority leader, Senator Abba Moro, recalled that over 17 states are currently operating a caretaker committee in the local government, creating an impasse in the administration of the LG. He insisted that no effort should be spared in investigating the abuse of the system.

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who represents Anambra South, revealed that Anambra State has not conducted local government elections in the last 18 years. He asserted that the non-implementation of the 1999 framework has become a major impediment to the independence of the local government system.