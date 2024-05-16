Jandor celebrates Foremost Leader of Lagos PDP, Chief Dapo Sarumi on his 80th birthday

The 2023 Lagos PDP Governorship Candidate, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) heartily congratulates Chief Dapo Sarumi, the foremost Leader of the party in Lagos State on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

Jandor described the former Minister of Information and elder statesman as a natural leader and an epitome of service. He commended his dedication and commitment over the years to the principles of the party and the vision of liberating Lagos state from the grip of the clueless and inept ruling party.

Dr. Adediran prays that the elder statesman will live long to witness the realization of electoral victory for the PDP in Lagos State to offer good governance by a truly people-focused governor.

“The outstanding qualities of a quintessential gentleman in you distinguish you from your contemporaries. I wish you long life, good health, a sound mind, and all-around peace as we continue to keep alive the hope of offering Lagosians a breath of fresh air”, he said.