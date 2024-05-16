UPDATED: NEC meeting adjourned in Abuja

The National Economic Council (NEC) meeting chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima has dispersed without the usual briefing to State House Correspondents in Abuja. An aide to the Vice President, who also declined to speak on camera, said the meeting was adjourned. However, no date for the next meeting was stated.

In attendance at the meeting on Thursday were state governors including Babagana Zulum of Borno State, Uba Sani of Kaduna State, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Umaru Bago of Niger State, Otu Bassey of Cross River State, Charles Soludo of Anambra State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, Abba Yusuf of Kano State, Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, Dikko Radda of Katsina State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazak of Kwara State, Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State and Umar Namadi of Jigawa State.

Governors Usman Ododo of Kogi State, Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State and Kefas Agbu of Taraba State, Hope Uzodimma of Imo State and Alex Otti of Abia State also attended the NEC meeting. Some deputy governors were seen representing their principals. As of the time of filing this report, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State was absent and no representative of his could be sighted. The governor was spotted at the flag-off of the construction of the Elele-Omoku Road in Rivers State.

This 141st NEC Meeting comes more than a month after the last one was held. Two of the previous meetings were held virtually and chaired by the Vice President.