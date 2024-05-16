‘You will pay if you hurt anyone’, Fubara warns Rivers politicians

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has warned political players in the state against violence, vowing that anyone who harms another in the name of politics would pay for the crime. Fubara issued the warning during the flag-off of the construction of Elele-Omoku Road in the oil-rich South-South state on Thursday.

He admonished local government chairmen in the state to conduct themselves and remain peaceful till the end of their tenure. “When we left Aleso the other day, some people went there and attacked our people. There is no need for it. Nobody has the monopoly of violence. I should even be the one who should come and shout that I will do this, I will do that, but I don’t need to do that because both sides belong to me.

“So, I am advising those people who call themselves local government chairmen, you have a few days in office, please conduct yourselves. Politic will come, politics will go – we will still live our lives. “Let anyone not deceive you, if you deliberately hurt anybody in the cause of expressing your useless support, nobody will forgive you, you will pay for it. So, I’m begging everyone, please conduct yourselves,” Fubara said.

The governor said he is the most abused person in the state but has remained calm in the face of serious provocations. He urged everyone to remain calm and allow peace to reign in the state. “As a matter of fact, I am the most abused, ‘mumu governor wey no know wetin to do with power’, (sic). Is it not? Have I said anything? So, please just endure until when you finish you go your way, I don’t’ want any trouble,” he said. He said he will not give his detractors the opportunity to cause political tension in the state.

The governor said he has assured President Bola Tinubu who is the leader of the country that he will take the part of peace and not renege on the promise.