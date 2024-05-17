Departing Liverpool boss Klopp ‘would scrap VAR’

Outgoing Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he would vote to scrap video assistant referees (VAR) as officials “are not able to use the technology properly”.

Premier League clubs will vote on whether to scrap VAR from next season at their annual general meeting on 6 June. VAR was introduced in 2019 to help support on-field officials with key match decisions, but there have been a number of controversial incidents involving the technology.

“I don’t think they’re [the club] voting against VAR, I think they’ll vote about how it gets used, because that’s definitely not right,” Klopp said. “In the way they do it, I would vote against it, because these people are not able to use it properly.”