Fire reported at NNPCL’s depot at Apapa, Lagos

A fire has been reported at the new NNPC Terminal, formerly OVH, Kayode Street, Marine Beach, in the Apapa area of Lagos State.

According to reports, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is attending to the fire, which resulted from a spillage of petroleum products within the perimeter of the tank farm.

As of the time of filing this report, the Director and Chief Executive Officer, Lagos State Fire Service, Margaret Adeseye, said that concerted efforts to contain the situation with various emergency responders within the oil and gas industry, were ongoing.

As of 13:10 hours Friday, the fire has been put out by the joint efforts of emergency responders coordinated by the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service without any recorded casualty.

This, Adeseye added, will pave the way for investigation into the cause of the fire as the mopping-up exercise continues.