Jandor condoles with Sanwo-Olu over the death of his deputy Chief of Staff

The 2023 Lagos PDP Governorship Candidate, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) commiserates with Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu over the death of his Deputy Chief of Staff Mr. Gboyega Soyannwo.

Mr. Gboyega Soyannwo the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Lagos State Governor was announced dead on Wednesday after a brief illness.

Dr. Adediran describes the untimely passing of Mr Soyannwo as a rude shock. He prays that God will grant, the Governor and his (Mr Soyannwo) immediate family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

“At this sad moment, my thoughts and prayers are with the family of late Soyannwo and the government of our dear state. May his gentle soul rest in peace” he said.