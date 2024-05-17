NAFDAC, Abia Govt declare war against fake drugs, substandard foods

The Abia State government and the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), have launched a coordinated campaign against fake drugs, substandard foods, and other unhealthy products in the state.

This was revealed at a stakeholders meeting organised by the Ministry of Digital Economy in conjunction with NAFDAC and SME business leaders in Aba. While speaking during the event, the agency’s Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, who recounted how she lost her brother over 2 years ago to bad antimalarial medicine, assured that NAFDAC under her watch, would not relent in its efforts to eradicate harmful products.

While harping on the importance of engaging with Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, the NAFDAC DG said the fight against fake drugs, substandard foods and other unwholesome products was yielding positive results.

Also speaking, the Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti who was represented by his Deputy, Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu, said the state needed NAFDAC to guarantee the safety of what residents eat, while also protecting genuine entrepreneurs from those who profit from counterfeit products.