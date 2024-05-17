‘Order NDPHC to urgently tackle inadequate power supply’, Reps tell FG

House of Representatives Committee on Power, has called on the Federal Government, to prevail on the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) and other relevant stakeholders, to urgently tackle the power outage problem in some areas of Bayelsa State.

The committee led by its Chairman, Hon. Victor Nwokolo, made the call during a courtesy visit to the state’s Government House. The committee also cautioned against the politicisation of power supply issues in the state. While responding, the Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, said the state government was poised to take advantage of the Electricity (Amendment) Act recently enacted by the National Assembly, by partnering with well-meaning investors, to generate and supply power in the state.

Ewhrudjakpo identified poor power supply occasioned by endemic corruption and lack of patriotism on the part of most stakeholders in the sector, as a major stumbling block to efforts being made to drive industrial and economic development in Nigeria. He urged them to facilitate the resuscitation of the Gbarain 252 Mega Watts Power Station in Koroama, which had a part of it burnt since September last year. The Chairman of the House Committee on Power, Hon. Victor Nwokolo, disclosed that the committee was in Bayelsa for an on-the-spot inspection of the burnt section of the power transmission station at Gbarain in the Yenagoa Local Government Area of the State.

The chairman and other members of the committee then proceeded for an inspection of the Gbarain Power plant. Addressing journalists during the tour of the Gbarain Power Plant, Hon. Nwokolo assured that the committee would report its findings to the house, to enable it to make informed decisions to improve power supply in Bayelsa and its environs.