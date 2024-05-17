Student loan application portal goes live May 24 – NELFUND

The student loan application portal will open on May 24, 2024, the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) said on Thursday. “The management of Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) led by its Managing Director, Mr Akintunde Sawyerr are thrilled to announce the 24th of May, 2024 as the official date for the opening of the portal for student loan applications,” NELFUND spokesman Nasir Ayitogo said.

NELFUND said “through the portal, students can now access loans to pursue their academic aspirations without financial constraints. “The portal provides a user-friendly interface for students to submit their loan applications conveniently,” the statement further read. “We encourage all eligible students to take advantage of this opportunity to invest in their future and contribute to the growth and development of our nation.

“Students can access the portal on http://nelf.gov.ng to begin application.”

It said the move is a “significant milestone in the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) to fostering accessible and inclusive education for all Nigerian students”. President Bola Tinubu had on April 3 signed the National Students Loan Amendment bill into law. Tinubu initially signed the student loan bill into law back in June 2023, to offer financial assistance to Nigerian students in tertiary institutions. While the bill was signed earlier, its implementation has faced delays due to various issues hindering its rollout.

This signing came after separate considerations from the two chambers of the National Assembly committees on tertiary institutions and TETFund. After signing the bill, the president had said, “First of all, I must thank members of the National Assembly for their expeditious handling of this bill considering the children of Nigeria, that education is the tool to fight against poverty effectively.”