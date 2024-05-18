North-East Govs demand federal attention on critical infrastructure gaps

The North-East Governors’ Forum has expressed concern over the neglect of the North-East in the allocation of federal government capital projects, particularly the poor state of road and railway infrastructure along the economic corridors that link the zone to the rest of the country.

The forum called on the federal government to prioritize the reconstruction of these critical infrastructure projects. It also noted with dismay the prolonged power blackout experienced by the zone and the nonchalant attitude of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in addressing the issue.

In response, the forum resolved to set up a regional solar power plant that can generate a minimum of 10 megawatts per state to address the energy paucity in the short term.

These were some key resolutions contained in a communique issued and read by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State at the end of the close session of the 10th North-East Governors’ Forum in Bauchi on Friday.