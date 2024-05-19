Otti condoles Army over soldier’s attack, death in Abia

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has commiserated with the Nigerian Army over an attack that occurred at the Milverton area of Aba, on Friday evening, involving men of the Nigeria Army and some criminal elements.

The attack on the Army outpost which reportedly caused panic as motorists and passengers scampered to safety occurred at the Milverton area of Aba, on Friday evening. The incident, according to the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Homeland Security, Mr. Chukwunenye Alajemba, left a soldier dead and another wounded, and currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

Dr Alex Otti while reacting to the incident in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Kazie Uko commended the officers and men of the force for exercising restraint in the face of this unprovoked attack.

