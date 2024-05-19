Title battle, Europe, Klopp’s farewell – what to look out for on final day

It’s advantage Manchester City as another compelling Premier League season comes to an end on Sunday. Pep Guardiola’s leaders will clinch a historic fourth successive league title if they defeat ninth-placed West Ham at Etihad Stadium. But Arsenal, who trail City by two points, will be champions for the first time since 2004 if they beat Everton at Emirates Stadium and City fail to win on the final day.

If Guardiola’s men draw and Arsenal win, both teams will finish on 89 points with the Gunners starting the final day with a slender goal difference advantage (+61) over City (+60). Guardiola said: “The destiny is in our hands, but if you are thinking that they are going to drop, you are wrong. If you are thinking that Everton are going to do something, forget about it. I have seen Arsenal all season. “We just focus on what we have to do against West Ham. There is not any contamination in my brain about anything other than what we have to do to beat West Ham.”

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta added: “The magic is already happening because this is what every football supporter wants and lives that it goes to the last game. “The last minute of the Premier League at this level, the most beautiful league in the world by far where you have two teams. This is what you want, this is why it’s the most competitive league in the world. “The unpredictability is like a drug. You are still there, you still have to earn it and it’s uncertain. There are a lot of factors which can change things around very quickly but when you manage to do it, it’s phenomenal.”

In addition, there are places in the Europa League and Europa Conference League to be decided. There will be tears at Anfield, where Jurgen Klopp takes charge of Liverpool for the 491st and final time with Wolves the visitors, while Roberto de Zerbi will take charge of his last match as Brighton boss.