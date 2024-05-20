Iran government says will operate ‘without disruption’ after Raisi death

The Iranian government will continue to operate “without the slightest disruption” following the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash, said a cabinet statement on Monday. “We assure the loyal nation that the path of service will continue with the tireless spirit of Ayatollah Raisi,” said the statement, stressing that government’s work will continue “without the slightest disruption”.

The development follows a condolence message by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi said on Monday, that he was “deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise” of Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash. “My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran,” Modi posted on social media platform X. “India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow.” India and Iran have had historically close relations, with the Islamic Republic for many years a key oil supplier to the South Asian giant, which is now the world’s fifth-biggest economy, until US sanctions curtailed the trade.

New Delhi has had to balance its ties with Tehran with its links to Washington — the United States and India are both members of the Quad security grouping — and its warming relationship with Israel. Iran and India signed a contract last week to develop and equip the long-stalled Chabahar port in an agreement that would give New Delhi 10 years’ access to the facility, prompting Washington to warn that companies involved in the deal risked being sanctioned. India’s foreign minister S. Jaishankar also posted on X that he was “deeply shocked to hear of the passing away” of Raisi and his own counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

“Our condolences to their families,” he said. “We stand with the people of Iran at time of this tragedy.” Raisi was pronounced dead after a helicopter carrying him and other officials crashed in a mountainous and forested area of the country in poor weather.