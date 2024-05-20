River Crisis: Jonathan calls for truce, asks Fubara, Wike to work together

A former president Goodluck Jonathan has called for a truce in the Rivers State political crisis, asking Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor Nyesom Wike to work together.

Jonathan made the call on Monday during the flag-off of the Trans-Kalabari Road in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, describing the political tension in Rivers State as worrisome. “Outgoing governors and incoming governors must know that they work together for the collective interest of the citizens of the state and that is critical,” he said.

“In the case of Rivers, Honourable Minister Nyesom Wike and Governor Sim Fubara must work together to develop the land and people of Rivers State. The tension will not help us.” “So, I urge political actors, you must work together if you love the Rivers people. I join the leaders of Rivers State and well-meaning Nigerians that have been calling for truce and ceasefire to also reemphasise that there is a need for a ceasefire,” Jonathan said. “Let us do things that would rather project the state.”

“We are calling on them [Wike and Fubara] to embrace themselves. One hand does not clap. It takes two hands to clap. So, we want them to work together for the collective interest,” Jonathan added.