Pro-Fubara Lawmakers to screen eight commissioner-nominees Tuesday

The Victor Oko-Jumbo-led Rivers State House of Assembly will today, screen an additional eight nominees for the position of commissioners in the Rivers State Executive Council. The nominees were forwarded by Governor Siminalayi Fubara as part of his ongoing efforts to strengthen his administration.

The screening to commence at 10: am, marks the second exercise to be conducted under Oko-Jumbo’s leadership. The first, which took place last week, saw the successful screening and confirmation of Dagogo Iboroma, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria as the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state.

The eight nominees to be screened include, Charles Bekee, a one-time Commissioner for Commerce and former Chairman of the Rivers/Bayelsa Branch of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria; Collins Onunwo, a former Caretaker Committee Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area; Solomon Eke, also a former Caretaker Committee Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

Others are, Dr Peter Medee, former Commissioner for Energy in the immediate past administration; Barr. Elloka Tasie-Amadi, former Commissioner for Works in the immediate past administration; Basoene Benibo; Tambari Sydney-Gbara, immediate past Publicity Secretary of the PDP in the state; and Dr. Ovy Chukwuma.