Reps call for urgent audit of airport personnel, summon Keyamo

The House of Representatives has called for an urgent and comprehensive audit of all airport personnel. The decision was raised as a matter of urgent national importance, by Honourable Jesse Onuakalusi at a sitting on Tuesday.

The Reps members also raised an alarm over safety at airports across the country, due to alleged employment of incompetent personnel. Raised as a matter of urgent national importance, it is asking the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, to carry out a comprehensive audit of all airport personnel.

The house also wants an audit of all contractors engaged in the last year. Part of the resolution reached, was for Keyamo to appear before the aviation committee of the house within seven days.

The development comes after the Civil Aviation Authority in the United Kingdom, reported local airline operator, Air Peace to the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), over the airline’s alleged non-compliance with some safety regulations in the UK.