Senate to convene national summit over farmers/herders clash

The Senate has adopted a resolution to coordinate a national summit involving stakeholders, farmers to address the issue of grazing, farmers/herders clash, that will guide the upper chamber enact necessary legislation on the matter.

This resolution was taken after a motion sponsored by Senator Isah Jibrin under order 41 and 51 on the need for rehabilitation of four communities in Omala LGA of Kogi State, affected by attacks and killings by gunmen.

Senator Jibrin further disclosed that attacks on these communities including Agojeju Odo, Ajokpachi Odo, Bagaji, and Bagana communities, have resulted in the killing of over 500 citizens, in addition to wanton destruction of public and private properties worth hundreds of millions of naira.

During an emotive debate, some lawmakers clamoured outrightly for a law banning open grazing while others expressed displeasure over the military’s heavy reliance on some state governors for funds in order to operate.

The upper chamber subsequently adopted an additional prayer by Sen. Adams Oshiomhole for the setup of an adhoc committee, to facilitate the summit to discuss the critical challenges and halt prevailing clashes that has become a national menace.