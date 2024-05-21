Troops decline N2m bribe, apprehend six suspected kidnappers in Taraba

Troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sub Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have apprehended six suspected kidnappers in separate operations carried out within Taraba State two of whom attempted to bribe them with N2m. The operations were carried out on the 19th of May 2024.

Acting on a tip-off, troops from the 93 Battalion Sub-Sector 3B OPWS, stationed at Forward Operating Base Wukari, carried out a raid in Chinkai Village of Wukari Local Government Area. In a statement, Acting Assistant Director, 6 Brigade Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Oni Olubodunde, said the raid led to the apprehension of two individuals identified as Usman Gide Ali and Abdulrahman Amadu.

The suspects have been on the wanted list of the security agencies for their involvement in multiple kidnappings in Wukari and its surroundings. “Upon their arrest, the suspects attempted to bribe the troops with N2 million for their release. However, the soldiers staunchly refused the bribe, underscoring their dedication to justice and integrity,” the statement read.

“The suspects were also overheard stating that if money fails to secure their freedom, their associates would resort to armed means to rescue them from custody.” In a related operation in Ibi Local Government Area, troops stationed at Sarikin Kudu acting on credible intelligence apprehended four more suspected kidnappers: Jafaru Banyi, Mohammad Ardo, Amadu Lawal Shatta, and Biyu Ardu. These suspects have been linked to numerous high-profile abductions in the region, targeting both locals and foreigners for ransom, and have long been under the surveillance of security agencies.

The Commander 6 Brigade/ Sector 3 OPWS, Brigadier General Kingsley Uwa, while commending the troops for their courage and unwavering commitment to ethical standards, emphasised that the successful apprehension of these suspects is a testament to the diligent efforts and dedication of the soldiers, highlighting their refusal to accept bribes as a clear demonstration of their professionalism and integrity.