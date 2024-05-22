Africa must re-examine democracy inherited from the West – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has advised African nations to re-examine the democracy inherited from the West. Obasanjo said Africa must build a model of democracy that is true to the African heritage and that caters for the welfare of the people.

He said this at a Summit on the State of Democracy in Africa held at the Yar’adua Centre in Abuja on Wednesday. The former Nigerian President, who was a keynote speaker at the summit, advocated for a democracy that works for all. He also charged African leaders to show an unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people.

Obasanjo said for democracy to be effective in Nigeria and Africa as a whole, it must be built on the principles of good leadership, strong institutions and rule of law. He defined Democracy as a Government by the people’s consent, with clean mandate of the people, without corruption and for the welfare of the masses.

The Summit is convened by Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library and Shehu Musa Yar’adua Foundation with sponsorship from Ford Foundation and Trust Africa.