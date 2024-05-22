Fubara swears in eight newly-screened Commissioners

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has sworn in the eight commissioner nominees that were screened by the State House of Assembly on Tuesday, charging them to cultivate the culture of keeping accurate records of their dealings in their various ministries. The Governor maintained that such culture is essential for the effective functioning of any organised system, particularly the civil service because they provide useful history of events, decisions and actions, including indices of productivity.

The swearing ceremony was held at the Executive Council Chamber of the Government last night, hours after the State Assembly led by Victor Oko-Jumbo screened and confirmed all eight nominees by Governor Fubara. The Governor described as regrettable how some commissioners, who had left the administration, ignored the culture of proper documentation because they had no record of activities in the ministries that they served.

He said, “I know what I am saying. Some of them who left here as commissioners, there are no records in their ministries. We’ve had a few meetings with people. We were looking for records which we could not find, but that is for them and their gods, I am not bothered about that. “But, you that are coming in now, please, do this work as seasoned administrators. Work with your Permanent Secretaries, the things that you don’t know, ask questions from them, they will tell you, they will teach you too. It doesn’t reduce you as not being the head. But it helps you to succeed as a good administrator,” he said.

Governor Fubara enjoined them to emulate his work culture and pay attention to details, adding that it should reflect in the nature of records they keep. The Governor said discipline is central to his administration, a work culture that has been nurtured while growing through the ranks in the civil service, saying that it must be the hallmark of anybody who is associated with his government.