McKenna beats Guardiola and Arteta to win LMA award

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has been named the League Managers Association’s manager of the year. The 38-year-old, who led Ipswich back to the Premier League after a 22-year absence, beat Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola and Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta to win the award. Everton manager Sean Dyche, Aston Villa’s Unai Emery and Portsmouth boss John Mousinho were also on the LMA’s shortlist.

Earlier, Guardiola was named the Premier League manager of the season, while Liverpool’s Matt Beard won the Women’s Super League manager of the season prize. McKenna, born in London and raised in Northern Ireland, left his role as a first-team coach at Manchester United to take over at Ipswich in December 2021 when the Suffolk club were in League One.

In finishing second in the Championship this season, one point behind winners Leicester City, he has guided the Tractor Boys to back-to-back promotions. “This award is one of the most humbling and proudest moments of my life,” said McKenna, who was presented with the award by former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

“It’s the best thing in the world and I’ve had good experience as a first-team coach, but to be a manager in the Premier League and go up against great managers is going to be a great challenge and something I can’t wait for.”