Truck, bus collide on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, causes gridlock

An accident involving multiple vehicles occurred along the Berger-Kara axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Thursday. It was gathered that the accident which happened in the wee hours of Thursday involved a luxury bus, a truck and a small car.

A witness said that the truck collided with bus suspected to belong to a transport company and a container-laden truck collided.

Though it is however not clear if any life was lost, the incident led to massive gridlock as vehicles involved in the accident blocked the road.

Also, travellers and passengers coming from Berger inward to Mowe-Ibafo were trapped in the gridlock for several hours.