Boko Haram Terrorist Commander, five others surrender to troops in Borno

Six Boko Haram members, including a terrorist commander, have surrendered to troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF). The insurgents gave up their terrorist activities and handed themselves over to the military on Thursday, May 23.

Disclosing this in a statement on Friday, the MNJTF’s Chief Military Public Information Officer Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi, identified the terrorist commander as Adamu Mohammed. He also listed other terrorists as Isah Ali, 18 years old; Hassan Modu, 18 years old; Nasir Idris, 23 years old escort for the Commander of Jubillaram Usman Rash; Abba Aji, 21 years old and Abubakar Isah, 20 years old.

“The terrorists escaped from the ISWAP faction hideout in Jubillaram, situated in Southern Lake Chad. Adamu, 22 years old, had participated in numerous terrorist attacks and roamed around Kangarwa, Alagarno, Doro Naira, and Dogon Chikwu in Kukawa Local Government Area, Borno State, Nigeria,” the statement read.

“During their surrender, they handed over 11 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and one warhead of anti-aircraft rounds. The surrendered fighters are currently undergoing investigation.”