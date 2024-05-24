Deputy Speaker, Kalu lauds Tinubu’s commitment to harnessing youth potentials

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has noted the valuable role youths of Nigeria play in defining and achieving development and security in the nation, saying that the youth remain the energy of the nation. Kalu noted this when he received on a courtesy visit, the leadership of the Green Assembly Initiative and Nigeria Youth Organization, in his office at the National Assembly, Abuja.

Addressing the delegation, the Deputy Speaker stated that young people play a major role in shaping the future of our nation, as they are the driving force behind innovation, progress, and social change. He also stated that without the youths the potentials of the nation will be inactive but with the energy that comes with them, those potentials will be made kinetic and will drive the needed impact and outcome in the various sectors of our economy and policy implementation of the nation. According to him, their fresh perspectives, energy, and idealism are instrumental in building a more secure, prosperous, and unified Nigeria.

Kalu commended the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his commitment to harnessing youth potentials. He stated that Tinubu, as a head hunter who hunts for the best brain among the youth, has consciously engaged the youth with responsibilities for which they have carried on well and have not disappointed the President. He stressed that various capacities and assignments given to the youth by the President, even up to ministerial positions, they’re doing well, adding that the leader of the nation is intentional in working with the energy that the youth bring. The Deputy Speaker, urged the group to deepen the parliament’s understanding of their work and explore ways to collaborate on issues that are critical to the future of Nigeria, so as to ensure a brighter future for young Nigerians and our nation as a whole

Kalu said, “It is with delight that I welcome you all to the People’s House. It is a pleasure to receive representatives of the Green Assembly Initiative and the Nigeria Youth Organization. The members and leadership of the House of Representatives are deeply appreciative of the kind words you extended regarding our contributions to national security, peace, and unity. These are indeed critical areas that demand focused commitment, and we recognize the valuable role young Nigerians play in achieving these goals. The Green Assembly Initiative and the Nigeria Youth Organization provides a platform for constructive dialogue among young Nigerians. Your commitment to empowering youth through nation-building, entrepreneurship, security awareness, and promoting national unity is truly commendable.

Earlier, the groups led by its President, Amb. Duka Alamboye commended the Deputy Speaker on the efforts he’s making to ensure peace and security in the Southeast. He added that the organisation wants to work with his office, towards youth development, and build a Nigeria we are all hoping for. “On behalf of the Nigerian youth we thank you. I want to tell that as an organized youth body, we’ve outlined our activities for the year, by June 12 we’ll join Nigeria to celebrate democratic day. We want to use that day to appreciate and give national youth award to deserving Nigerians. As we work towards youth development, we want to identify with you, so that together we’ll build a Nigeria we are all hoping for.