UPDATED: Reinstated Sanusi receives appointment letter as Emir of Kano

Sanusi Muhammadu has received his letter of appointment as the 16th Emir of Kano, barely a day after he was reinstated by Governor Abba Yusuf. He received the letter at the Government House in Kano on Friday at an event attended by top government officials, traditional rulers, kingmakers, and other dignitaries. “By the powers conferred on me by the Kano Emirate Council Law of 1984 and 2024, and supported by the recommendation of the kingmakers, I have the singular pleasure to confirm the reappointment of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano and the head of the Kano Emirate Council,” the governor said.

His reinstatement is coming four years after the immediate past governor of the state Abdullahi Ganduje dethroned him. However, Governor Yusuf signed the Kano State Emirate Council (Repeal) Bill 2024 into law, and Sanusi was reinstated. At the event, the governor reechoed the Emir’s role and urged him to lead according to Islamic tenets. “As the Emir is being appointed for the second time, it is based on his competence, credibility, and popularity,” he said.

“I urge him to be guided by the principles of Islamic teachings and to use his position to unite the emirate, fostering harmony among the Islamic sects in the state.” A court had granted an order, halting Sanusi’s reinstatement, and stopped the governor from dissolving the Kano Emirates created by the previous administration. But responding to the development, the governor while speaking in Hausa, said the judge who was out of the country had no right to stop what the state assembly had done using due process. The Emir is expected to lead the Juma’at prayer at the Government House.

The new law signed by Governor Yusuf replaces the Kano State Emirates Council Law, 2019, and dissolves the emirate councils created by Ganduje. That law was used by Ganduje to split the Kano Emirate into five in December 2019 and deposed Sanusi II, on March 9, 2020. The emirates created by the Ganduje administration were Karaye, Bichi, Rano, and Gaya, in addition to Kano. But at Sanusi’s reinstatement event, Governor Yusuf said the 2019 move was a case of victimisation and narrated events leading to the reinstallation of Emir.

“We had a series of meetings with the Kingmakers yesterday, extensive discussions with the Speaker, and we also sat with all the heads of security. At the end of the day, we all gathered in the chamber where I received the bill that repealed the former law,” the governor said.