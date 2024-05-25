Emir Sanusi returns to palace after reinstatement

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has returned to the Kano Emir’s Palace in the wee hours of Saturday. On Thursday, the state governor, Abba Yusuf, assented to the Kano State Emirates Council (Amendment Number 2) Law, 2024. The amended law abolished the establishment of the five emirate councils of Kano, Bichi, Rano, Karaye and Gaya in the state.

The governor signed the bill into law in the presence of the deputy governor, Aminu Abdulsalam, Speaker, Isma’il Falgore, the SSG, Abdullahi Bichi. Speaking after the signing, the governor announced the reinstatement of Emir Sanusi ll, who was deposed by former governor, Abdullahi Ganduje in 2020. The move led to his reinstatement four years after the immediate past governor of the North-West state Abdullahi Ganduje deposed him.

At an event to receive the appointment letter from Governor Yusuf, Emir Sanusi said his reinstatement was divine. “The Arabians used to say that in everything we witness, there is a lesson that shows us that God is there. Whatever happens to an individual is preordained by Allah, and for those who are sensible enough, it’s a lesson. God is one, and whatever He does, nobody can change, and what He doesn’t do, nobody can,” he said at the Government House in Kano on Friday just after he got the letter.

“About 10 years ago, in this same place, former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso gave me my appointment letter as the Emir of Kano. Today, after 10 years, I am here again receiving a reappointment letter from Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.