Gov Yusuf orders arrest of 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero

The Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has ordered the immediate arrest of the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, accusing him of creating tension within the state. This directive comes just two days after Bayero was deposed by the governor.

According to a press statement issued early Saturday morning by Mr. Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the spokesperson for the Governor, the former Emir was allegedly smuggled into Kano city last night in an attempt to reclaim the palace forcefully. The statement, issued at 7:00 AM in Kano, confirmed that the new Emir, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, had arrived at the palace accompanied by the Governor, the Deputy Governor, the Speaker of the State Assembly, and other top government officials at approximately 1:00 AM on Saturday.

“As the Chief security officer of the state, His Excellency the Executive Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has directed the Commissioner of Police to arrest the deposed emir with immediate effect for disturbance of public peace and trying to destroy the relative peace the state enjoys,” read the statement from Mr. Tofa, who serves as the Director General of Media and Publicity at the Government House in Kano.

The statement emphasized the government’s commitment to maintaining peace and order, highlighting that any actions undermining this stability would be met with strict measures. As the situation unfolds, all eyes are on Kano State, watching how the arrest and subsequent legal processes will be handled by the authorities. The implications of these actions will undoubtedly reverberate through the state’s political and social fabric.