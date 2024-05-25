Nigeria no longer bleeding, will now move to prosperity – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said that the past 12 months have been fulfilling for his administration despite the presence of some challenges that are being addressed frontally. According to the President, his administration has been able to stop Nigeria from bleeding which will propel it to prosperity.

Tinubu spoke when he received a delegation of the Yoruba Leaders of Thought at the State House on Friday, also emphasising that governance must be transformative and must address the critical needs of citizens. “It has been challenging. It has been fulfilling as well. We took over, and we stopped the bleeding. I can say categorically now that Nigeria is no longer bleeding. And it will not bleed to death, but rather will now move to prosperity.

That is the promise that I made to you all, and it is also the charge that you gave to me. “We are managing to swim through the pond. The current is not a good one. We will turn the tide. We are turning the bend. This I assure you. I am being very careful. The worst is over for Nigeria. We will prevail. “I thank the team who have been working really hard. All I can promise is that we will do whatever it takes. We are determined, and we will work so that all Nigerians can feel the impact of good governance,” the President said.

The President assured Nigerians that his administration will ensure they get value for every kobo spent, and that his government will leave a lasting legacy of prosperity to future generations while removing the yoke of poor governance and expanding access to qualitative public goods. “We will get value for our money, and it is not for ourselves, but for our children. Our children will not inherit the burden of bad governance. Yet, they will enjoy the prosperity of Nigeria as a blessed nation from our very hands; from our sweat.

We will bequeath to them a nation full of pride and prosperity,” President Tinubu said.