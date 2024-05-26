Tinubu restates resolve to prioritize security, armed forces welfare

President Bola Tinubu has pledged his administration’s unwavering commitment to prioritizing national security and the welfare of the armed forces. The President also committed to standing with the armed forces through challenges, triumphs, and grief, not as repayment but as an assurance of the nation’s unwavering support.

Speaking on Saturday at the Ceremonial Parade to Commemorate the 60th Anniversary of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in Kaduna, Kaduna State, the President, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, hailed the NAF’s six decades of service, sacrifice, and patriotism. “I bear with me today the gratitude of a nation that has watched your transformation into a formidable and resilient organisation, vigilant of the dynamics and complexities of security threats within and outside our borders for this long,” he said.

President Tinubu praised the critical role played by the Nigerian Air Force in maintaining regional and sub-regional peace and security, expressing pride in the institution’s formidable and resilient transformation over the years. He congratulated the Chief of the Air Staff, officers, airmen, airwomen, and civilian staff for sustaining the culture of service on the Diamond Jubilee Anniversary, saying “we stand with you in your times of need, triumph, and grief.”

The President reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to prioritising security, noting that development cannot be guaranteed without a secure nation. “In my inaugural address a year ago, I noted that security would be the top priority of my administration because we can never guarantee the development we have proposed unless each part of this great nation is secure. This is why we have continued to support the modernization efforts of our Armed Forces to address national and sub-regional security challenges,” he declared.