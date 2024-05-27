Children’s Day: Tinubu says no effort will be spared in securing Nigeria’s future

President Bola Tinubu has said that his administration is sparing no effort in ensuring that Nigeria’s children have a solid footing for the realization of their dreams. Tinubu made the declaration in a statement released by his media aide, Ajuri Ngelale, in commemoration of this year’s Children’s Day celebration.

“President Bola Tinubu celebrates Nigeria’s children, the bearers of the nation’s torch into the future, on the special occasion of Children’s Day. “The President rejoices with parents, guardians, and families across the nation, and calls for a reinforcement of the family unit as a place where the sacred values of honesty, modesty, hard work and charity are passed down to the shining lights of tomorrow,” the statement said.

It added that while Tinubu affirms that society is a reflection of each family unit as a collective, he urged the preservation of those principles that make us a wholesome, nurturing, and thriving nation. “With increased investments in education, and the recent overhauling of the entire education system to provide both human and material resources for learning, as well as the efforts of the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education to get the nation’s precious gifts off the streets, the President emphasizes that his administration will continue to expand access to qualitative education for all Nigerians.”

Tinubu reassured the nation of his commitment to ensuring a safe and secure ambience of learning for the children while improving the standard of education. Children’s Day is commemorated in Nigeria on 27th May of every year.