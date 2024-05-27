Police uncover plans to unleash mayhem in Kano

Amid the Emirship tussle in Kano State, the police have uncovered plans to unleash mayhem in the North-West state. The Police Commissioner in the state, Husaini Gumel, stated this in a press briefing at the Government House late on Sunday. According to him, the police and other security agencies have mobilized to take down anyone trying to cause terror in the state.

“We have uncovered criminal intelligence by some group of people who are considered as enemies of the state, miscreants who are trying to unleash terror in the state by embarking on targeted attacks on locations particularly the House of Assembly as well as some privileged locations within the state capital,” he said. The police commissioner said the plot “has been verified by so many sources.”

“Anybody who wants to test the ground, the security has the capacity to deal with the miscreants. We have perfected plans to embark on serious patrols and detection on locations where we are informed the miscreants are hiding,” he added. “We are going to embark on a house-to-house search; anybody who feels he is stronger than the law should try it. Kano will remain safe and nobody can override the decision.

“The issue of chieftaincy affairs has been perfected by the executive arm of government. We are standing by the law and we are strictly going to enforce the existing law,” he added. Governor Abba Kabir had on Thursday dethroned Aminu Ado Bayero and replaced him with Muhammadu Sanusi II, a development that has been met with protests.