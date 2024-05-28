Amuwo-Odofin Defection: Jandor urges party members to remain loyal and hopeful

*Stay patient, all loyal PDP members will triumph at last

In reaction to the recent defection of some key party officers and leaders of PDP in Amuwo-Odofin Local Government area of Lagos State to the ruling party, the 2023 Governorship Candidate of PDP in the state, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) urges all loyal party members in the local government and across the state to remain loyal and resolute in their belief in the party.

Dr. Adediran assures all party faithful of his continued belief in the PDP even in the face of the current disenchantment, bad optics and the convergence of all those who cost the party 2023 victory in Lagos State. He described the reported defection of the party’s House of Representative candidate for Amuwo-Odofin Federal Constituency in the last general elections, Hon. Oghene Egoh and some key members of the party LGA executives as an unfortunate and avoidable development.

Jandor admits that though this defection is a huge loss to the party however, himself and thousands of loyal party members across the state will remain steadfast and keep working tirelessly to ensure that the PDP achieves the much elusive electoral victory in the state.

“I urge our people to remain patient, as in the end, all loyal members of the PDP in Lagos State will triumph”, he said.