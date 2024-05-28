Bayero, Sanusi receive district heads at separate palaces

The drama in the Kano Emirate tussle continued on Monday as both the deposed Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero; and the reinstated Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II received district heads in separate palaces. Last week Friday, Governor Abba Yusuf signed a law dissolving the additional emirates created by the previous administration of Abdullahi Ganduje and reinstated Muhammadu Sanusi II as the emir.

Meanwhile, a High Court in Kano State has ordered Bayero to stop parading himself as the Emir of Kano and also directed the police to evict him from the mini-palace at the state road. The court presided over by Justice Amina Adamu Aliyu, gave the order on Monday.

This legal tussle followed a Federal High Court ruling last Thursday which restrained the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano and suspended the law establishing the dissolved five emirates in the state.

The court order also affected other traditional rulers in the dissolved emirates, restraining Nasiru Ado Bayero, Ibrahim Abubakar II, Kabiru Muhammad Inuwa, and Aliyu Ibrahim Gaya from parading themselves as emirs of Bichi, Gaya, Rano, and Karaye respectively.

Justice Aliyu emphasised the importance of maintaining the rule of law, stating that the court will ensure that its orders are respected and upheld until the substantive motion is heard.